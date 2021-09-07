ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND)- A new twelve-week training program called Sangamon Valley VA Academy is now being offered for those who seek at home employment by becoming a virtual assistant.
Christian leaders in Illiopolis and Niantic are hosting a virtual assistant academy to train community members on the multitude of remote positions offered through personal assistant programs.
Jobs include a range of tasks that free up companies to focus on face to face interactions including assisting with administrative, business development, social media, marketing and other tasks.
Classes are scheduled for Tuesday evenings, beginning September 7 from 7-8:30 p.m. and will run until November 23.
The course cost $125 to enroll and each class will be held at the Illiopolis Christian Church, at 304 Anne St.
For more information on the program visit the Sangamon Valley VA Academy website.
