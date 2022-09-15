BEECHER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Go big or gourd home!
Schaefer Pumpkin Patch co-owner, Ryan Schaefer, says you can pick your pumpkins starting Saturday.
“We start picking on the 17th and we’ll go through Halloween,” Schaefer said.
The Fayette County farm offers more than just pumpkins. They have a corn maze, basketball, slides, hay rides, a petting zoo, and more.
“We have a lot to keep the kids busy for sure," he said.
Admission for kids and adults is $8. It comes with access to all activities. Pumpkins are pay-by-the-pound.
With the cost of living increasing, affordability is a top priority for Schaefer.
“We want it to be cheaper and we want you to bring kids for the whole day,” he said.
The farm is open Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2934 N 2200 St, Beecher City, IL 62414.
