MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Beecher man is charged with beating up and a man and woman.
Police said 27-year-old Brandon Hybarger violated an order of protection. He is charged with that violation and with battery and aggravated battery.
He was arrested Aug. 31 in the 1300 block of S. 6th St.
Officers said Hybarger struck a man and woman multiple times.
Hybarger also had a previously signed court order prohibiting him from being around the woman he is accused of battering.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail.