(WAND) - An Illinois packing company is recalling close to 5,000 pounds of beef heel and chuck tender products that could be contaminated with E. coli.
The Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling the products that were packed on Feb. 27.
The following products are subject to recall:
- Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “AURORA ANGUS BEEF BONELESS BEEF – CHUCK TENDER” and case code 61150 represented on the label.
- Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “BONELESS BEEF – HEEL MEAT” and case code 29970 represented on the label.
- Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “BONELESS BEEF – HEEL MEAT” and case code 49970 represented on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These items were shipped for institutional use in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
There have been no reports of people getting sick from the products.
E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.
This condition is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output.