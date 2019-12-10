CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Stadium sold $488,115 worth of beer this season. It was the first time fans in general seating could drink at the game.
The News Gazette reports the number is higher than what was expected, but not all of that money will be profit for the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Revenue is split with Spectra, the concessions provider for UI athletic events. Costs for extra security will also be deducted.
The biggest beer sales were during the three Big Ten games, the News Gazette reports.
Beer is sold at kiosks in the east and west main halls and at regular concession stands in the horseshoe area.
In the student area, one of the four concession stands was devoted to beer sales.
The student section made up only 3 percent of total beer sales, the News Gazette reported.