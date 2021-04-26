DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - As signs of spring show throughout central Illinois, Ameren Illinois reminds it customers to call before they start working on landscaping projects.
Before putting the shovel into the ground, Ameren Illinois said homeowners should call J.U.L.I.E. at 8-1-1 to have underground utilities properly marked.
Digging before calling can disrupt utility service to an entire neighborhood, lead to injuries and result in hefty repair costs and possible fines.
While Ameren Illinois encourages homeowners to plant trees and shrubs, which helps reduce energy costs, they suggest consulting with a nursery or an arborist to help select "the right tree to plant in the right place" to avoid potential problems in the future.
"Many folks plant trees and shrubs without understanding the future problems that can arise when planting near power lines," George Justice, vice president of electrical operations for Ameren Illinois, said. "When tall trees are too close to electrical power lines, strong winds, wet snow and ice storms can cause tree limbs and even entire trees to fall into those power lines. Downed wires can cause extensive power outages and pose a safety risk to members of the public."
Homeowners should call J.U.L.I.E. at 8-1-1. The service is free.
