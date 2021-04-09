"I started crying because a lot of people support me and it's one of those moments when you say wow." Garza is looking forward to his new role as Mayor. "Now, I have a big responsibility to my community. My wife's crying and everybody yelling and emotional, everybody jumping inside my house."
The excitement from the big win comes after a long journey his family has endured, leaving Rural Mexico in 1992 in search for a better future. Garza came to Arcola to work in a Broom Factory with his father, but soon realized his passion was cars. One of his father's friends took a chance on him and invested time and money to help give Garza a fighting chance.
"He sent me to Lakeland College to learn a little bit the English, and he sent me to Parkland and Cincinnati, Ohio for transmissions." Garza tells WAND News. Fixing cars in his own garage led to him owning one of the busiest shops in Central Illinois.
His passion for fixing cars lead to his desire to fix problems in his own community. The community that built the man he is today. "Businesses started leaving, some buildings they had to tear down because so damaged, no street lighting, I really started to worry." With 4 generations of Garza's living in Arcola, he wanted to make sure the future had a better tomorrow. He ran for Mayor.
Garza says, "I don't have experience on that, but I have my heart to doing it," when asked about why he wanted to be Mayor. "I want to do it. Especially if my family does support me, I can't do it by myself."
Garza says he wants to bring the community together, he says "I don't want to be like oh this is Mexican or this is white guy, I do not want any of those comments." Garza says he wants to revitalize his city by working on their broken sidewalks and streetlights and bringing more business to Arcola.
Jesus says he plans on working part time in his shop and part time as Mayor, with the people of Arcola as his main priority while his family takes care of the shop.
