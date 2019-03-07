SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say they seized drugs and money after stopping a car and arresting three people.
The drug bust happened on March 2, when Sangamon County deputies say they tried to stop a car at the intersection of South Dirksen Parkway and Singer Avenue. A press release says the car refused to stop as it moved along Dirksen and finally came to a rest on South Grand Avenue.
The release says deputies found over 1.8 ounces of heroin, over a half-pound of cocaine and more than .77 ounces of crack cocaine. Deputies took the driver, identified as 37-year-old Christina Sterner, into custody, along with passengers Ron B. Cazeres, 31, and Nieisha L. Peck, 25.
Deputies say Cazeres was on parole at the time of his arrest. They say they found a loaded handgun on the floor of the car near him and $1,685 in cash on his person, then searched the trunk and discovered a “large amount” of clothing with price tags attached.
All three suspects are charged with possession of a controlled substance. Cazares and Peck face counts of possession of stolen property, while Carazes alone is charged with UUW possession by a felon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Sterner is charged with driving with a revoked license.
The suspects are behind bars in Sangamon County.