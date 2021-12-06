Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Sunny. Windy during the morning. High near 35F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.