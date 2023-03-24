CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Belleville man who admitted to shooting and killing a man in Champaign almost nine years ago is facing up to 60 years in prison.
Darrion Miles, 33, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Yojevol Sturkey, 35, or Urbana on Thursday, the News Gazette reports.
Sturkey was shot on October 25, 2014 in the 900 block of West Bradley Ave. He died four days later at the hospital.
In a plea agreement, Miles pleaded guilty to a count of murder that the News Gazette said omitted the language of a gun being used. That means Miles will face 20 to 60 years in prison rather than 45 years to life.
Sentencing is set for May 10.
The News Gazette reports a second case was dismissed in which Miles had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly shooting a man on Autumn Fields Lane in Rantoul in April 2021.
Champaign police said Miles admitted to shooting Sturkey but claimed it was an act of self-defense. Police said evidence they gathered did not indicate it was self-defense.
Police said Sturkey was not Miles' intended target, but instead it was another man who was with him that Miles had a long-standing disagreement with.
Officers said the disagreement had to do with, in part, the murder of Allen Redding in Champaign four months earlier.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.