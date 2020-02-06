BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) - A Bement man has been charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash last month on Illinois 105.
The News Gazette reports Conrad Gillespie, 23, is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in the three-vehicle crash that left one person dead.
The crash happened Jan. 8 around 2 p.m. about 2 miles south of Monticello.
Tonya Shearon, 56, of Bement, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Gillespie was heading north when he tried to pass a vehicle driven by Arthur Anderson, 51, of Bement.
Gillespie ended up colliding head-on with Shearon. Anderson and Gillespie were also injured.
Gillespie will be in Piatt County court on March 3.
Gillespie was also cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, driving on the left where prohibited and improper lane usage.