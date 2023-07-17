EVANSTON, Ill. (WAND) — Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Steven M. Levin have been retained by eight former student athletes who are alleging that they experienced hazing, including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, while at Northwestern University.
A pres release from attorney Crump said that the athletes were forced to participate in humiliating acts and punishments that involved racial bias, physical discomfort, and psychological trauma. The abuse is centered in Northwestern's football program but the lawyers expect legal action to expand beyond to hazing in other athletic programs as well.
"Whether the coaches at Northwestern approved or participated in the harassment of these players or not, they are responsible for allowing and enabling a toxic, disgusting, and damaging culture in their programs," said Crump. "Sadly, our research suggests that this kind of abuse of student athletes may be far more common on college campuses than we know, because there is tremendous pressure to keep quiet. It's time for a reckoning to protect young athletes."
Northwestern's head football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, was fired by the university following a hazing scandal.
Allegations include forced naked acts, termed "bear-crawls," "car-wash," and "under-center snap." One ritual, known as "running," involved eight to ten upperclassmen wearing masks restraining a player and "dry-humping" them in front of the rest of the team. Another incident was the "Gatorade Shake Challenge," causing physical discomfort to the extent of sickness and vomiting.
"One of the players was a minor, only 17 when he started playing for the Northwestern Wildcats. The others were 16 and 17 when Northwestern began recruiting them. They were just kids at that time," said Margaret Battersby Black, managing partner at Levin & Perconti. "The school and its football coaches induced the parents to send their children to Northwestern because they were falsely assured the university and the coaching staff would look out for them and protect them."
