SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The bench trial has started for a teen accused of killing a student in a Lanphier High School stabbing in 2021.
Kamyjah A. Bias, 16, faces multiple adult charges, including three charges of first degree murder (Class M), one count of attempted first degree murder (Class X), three charges of aggravated battery (Class 3), and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4). She was indicted last April by a grand jury.
The case against Bias was transferred to adult court on April 12, 2022. If the suspect is convicted, she faces between 27 and 90 years in prison.
In the November 2021 attack at the school, 18-year-old Pierre V. Scott Jr. was killed when police said the suspect stabbed him in the chest. Another student, identified as a 16-year-old male, was wounded.
Bias remains in a juvenile detention center and will not be moved to the Sangamon County Jail before the age of 18, Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said. Bond was set at $1 million.
The defense for Bias claims she was trying to defend herself and was carrying a knife because she walked through a dangerous neighborhood to get to school.
Police who first arrived to the scene described it as "pure chaos."
WAND TV will update this story as the bench trial progresses.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.