URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Chapter of Bend the Arc Jewish Action is holding an End White Silence vigil Monday.
The vigil will be held outside the Urbana City Building at 400 S. Vine St. from 6:50 to 8:30 p.m.
The vigil is being held in collaboration with Champaign Urbana's Showing Up for Racial Justice.
Bend the Arc CU core leader Diane Ore said, "I know that police violence is inflicted on black and brown bodies every day. I can't imagine what it would be like for someone to worry about keeping their family safe from a pandemic and also have to worry about losing a loved one to a racist attack by police. As a white person, I will no longer stay silent. I say it's time that we take action to hold our own community accountable."
The vigil will be held while the Urbana City Council is meeting.
