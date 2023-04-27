LOVINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The family and friends of Michael Peck will host a benefit this weekend.
The benefit will be on Saturday, April 29. It will start with breakfast at the Lovington Firehouse from 7 a.m-10 a.m.
In a show of remembrance for Mike organizers said there will be “The Mike Peck Bike and Jeep Run”. Signups will be from 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. with the run taking place at 1 p.m.-5 p.m. for a $10 donation.
At 9 a.m-10 a.m. there will be a free Kid’s Bike/Trike Show, along with face painting. Additionally, there will be the “Anything With Wheels Show” from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. for a $5 donation.
A Cornhole Tournament is planned that will start at 2 p.m. for a $20 donation per team. Food trucks such as Pauly’s BBQ, Al’s Dawgs, Kona’s Ice & Hometown Pretzel will be there throughout the day.
Music throughout the day will be provided by Tigerrose DJ Production and Shovelhead playing inside Jerry’s East End from 6 p.m. to 9p.m.
There will be a tent outside with tables and chairs, and a firepit. There will be silient auctions, bake sale, basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, and meat raffle tickets sold.
Proceeds are going directly to Jenny and Zeb for funeral costs, displacement from their home, and financial hardship they have endured.
“Mike always thought that he didn't have many friends and didn't have people that cared. I just would like for him up in heaven to see down here how much people cared. He loved riding his motorcycle, he always wanted to be in one of those motorcycle clubs. Having this ride will be great. Just to see that people are coming to celebrate what he wanted, and what he loved.” Jenny said.
Michael was stabbed and killed on September 26, 2022. He left behind a wife and son.
