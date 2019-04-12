SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A benefit is planned for a Sullivan family after their son was killed and their home destroyed in an explosion.
20-year-old Jared Schrock was killed when a leaky propane tank caused their house in rural Sullivan to explode Feb.1.
Their daughter, 16-year-old Janeva Schrock was critically injured and is still in a coma at the hospital.
A benefit is planned for Saturday, April 13 at Arthur Christian School, 1637 State Highway 133 in Arthur.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All profits from the benefit will go to support the Larry and Ruby Schrock family.