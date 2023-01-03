FILE - New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi gestures toward teammates after hitting an RBI-single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on July 29, 2022, in New York. The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract with All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, a person familiar with the situation said Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)