MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Benld man lost his life in a Monday crash in Macoupin County.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 12:54 p.m. Monday on U.S. Route 66 near Koniak Lane.
They said a 2014 silver Dodge was moving southbound on Route 66 when the driver left the road and went into a grove of trees and shallow ditch. The vehicle stopped in the ditch facing southwest.
Frank Wargo, 67, was the only person in the vehicle.
