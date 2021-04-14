(NBC) - Bernie Madoff, the Wall Street con artist who masterminded the largest Ponzi scheme in history and bilked thousands of investors out of billions of dollars, has died in prison.
He was 82.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Madoff's death on Wednesday. He died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. The bureau did not specify a cause of death, saying in a statement that the cause will be determined by a medical examiner.
Madoff's death comes about 12 years into a 150-year prison sentence stemming from fraud charges that bilked thousands of investors out of an estimated $65 billion in promised returns on $20 billion invested over the years. His victims ranged from boldface names such as Steven Spielberg, actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, New York Mets owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz and L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt to small-time investors who invested their pensions and life savings.
"Because of how long this lasted, it was completely devastating to so many victims," said Matthew L. Schwartz, the former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who led the investigation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities.
"There were so many people who effectively treated him like a bank and kept their entire life savings with him, so when it was all revealed to be a sham, people were not able to live their lives anymore," Schwartz said. "They couldn't pay tuition. They couldn't pay their mortgages.
"There were so many heartbreaking stories of people who thought they had material savings, who had thought they put everything into their nest egg and that they would be able to retire, and instead they ended up effectively homeless."
Had he died three decades earlier, Madoff, the former chairman of NASDAQ who was an early champion of computer trading, would have left a very different legacy. He had built a reputation for financial wizardry by navigating investments that delivered consistently.
As it turned out, his magic was mostly smoke and mirrors.
Like all Ponzi schemes, Madoff's used money from new investors to pay off older ones — with a sliver taken off the top to support his own lavish lifestyle, of course. The scheme could go on nearly indefinitely in theory, as long as enough new investors poured in through intermediaries and smaller firms that were equally blinded by the Madoff company's reputation.
"People are trained to think of Ponzi schemes promising 50 percent returns a month, but Bernie didn't do that," said Diana B. Henriques, the author of "Wizard of Lies," a book about the scandal that was made into a 2017 HBO movie starring Robert De Niro as the financier.
"He paid returns that barely beat the S&P 500 and sometimes didn't," Henriques said. "And that disarmed people immediately."
Then the 2008 financial crisis hit.
Clients requested $7 billion in returns, but Madoff had access to only a fraction of that. The spider web unraveled, and he was reported to have revealed the scheme to his sons, who then reported him to federal authorities. On Dec. 11, 2008, Madoff was arrested and charged with securities fraud.
At the time of his arrest, the firm's statements showed $65 billion in its accounts — most of it money that didn't really exist.
"On the morning that I picked up the newspaper — and that's where we found out about [the arrest] — we were planning to go out and buy a new car," said David Levi, who, along with his wife, invested with Madoff for 30 years.
"And when we saw the newspaper and what happened, we looked at each other and I said, 'We'll be lucky if we can afford to buy food now,'" added Levi,a retired widower.
Before Madoff would become infamous, he became famous. Especially in finance circles.
