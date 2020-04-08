(WAND) - Bernie Sanders is ending his presidential campaign, he announced on Wednesday.
The Vermont senator's 2020 bid started off strong. He came in a close second in Iowa and scored wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.
The campaign brought in millions in small-dollar donations.
Sanders ran against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
He popularized ideas like "Medicare for All."
Sanders' campaign officially stalled in South Carolina when Joe Biden won.
Biden won 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday.
Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race after Super Tuesday, but has not endorsed any candidate.
On March 10, Biden won in five of the six states that voted, including Michigan, one of Sanders’ biggest 2016 victories.
Sanders' also suffered losses in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on March 17.