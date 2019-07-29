(WAND) – The results for this summer’s best amusement park in the world is in. The top four are all in Florida.
Trip Advisor said this year’s top spot goes to Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orland. That’s home of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
This is the fifth year in a row the theme park has taken the world’s top honor.
Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park took second place. At number three was Universal Studios and in fourth is Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Trip Advisor determines the rankings based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings, gathered over a 12-month period.
