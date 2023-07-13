BETHANY, Ill. (WAND)- A Bethany man was arrested on July 11, for multiple child pornography charges.
According to the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office, officers received information on July 11, which led to the arrest of Tyler Allsop, 42, of Bethany.
Moultrie County Deputies executed a search warrant at Allsop residence Tuesday morning.
Allsop faces multiple charges of possessing child pornography. His next court date is scheduled for August 7, 2023.
The public is reminded that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
