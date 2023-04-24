Bethany, Ill (WAND) – Army veteran Robert Mowry of Bethany now has a new roof on his home thanks to the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment program.
Since 2016 the program has put new roofs on the homes of more than 425 veterans nationwide. Each year veterans submit applications for a new roof and they are then selected for the roof replacement.
While Owens Corning covers the costs associated with the program, labor was provided by Mattoon-based Central Roofing.
