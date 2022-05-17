CHICAGO (WAND) - Two bills signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker are focused on providing better health care access for rural Illinoisans.
A press release from the governor's office said the first measure, Senate Bill 3017, changes the Loan Repayment Assistance for Physicians Act to address a health care provider shortage, particularly in relation to obstetrical services, in rural communities. Senate Bill 1435 changes hospital licensing procedures in order to clear the way for health center mergers and greater health care coordination in rural districts.
“From our telehealth expansions to our Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives, we’re shaping Illinois into a leader in tackling systemic inequities in our rural healthcare systems,” said Pritzker. “I want to thank Senator Turner and Representatives Yednock and Rezin for bringing us closer to a world where all Illinoisans have the easy and affordable healthcare access they deserve.”
The changed Loan Repayment Assistance Act grows the "designated shortage area" definition to feature any Medicaid-accepting health provider. It also expands loan repayment eligibility to more physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and physicians' assistants. The expansions are focused on attracting more qualified health care professionals to work in rural areas that lack adequate care access.
Senate Bill 1435 will allow a hospital in a county of less than 125,000 people to apply to the Illinois Department of Public Health in order to conduct operations from multiple locations within contiguous counties under one license. It will seek to grow health care coordination across rural counties and make quality of care for patients in these systems better.
Leaders referenced a study from the University of Minnesota Rural Health Research Center, which found rural populations are usually older and have more health needs than people who live in urban areas, despite dealing with transportation and coverage shortages. The disparities are even more acute for patients using Medicare, the governor's office said.
Leaders said rural residents need access to health care options without dealing with the long delays and financial burden related to extended travel.
