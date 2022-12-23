(WAND) — Several viewers have reported receiving spam texts that say the message is from WAND News regarding rolling power outages.
One text message warns of, "scheduled rolling power outages," and provides a link to click on. This message is spam and the link should not be clicked. Delete the text message and block the sender.
As a reminder, WAND has an app available for iOS and Android and will send push notifications but never text messages.
