EDINBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A Christian County man was recognized for the many roles he plays in the community.
For the month of April, Christian Patterson was honored for WAND's Beyond the Siren series. Patterson is a volunteer firefighter with the Edinburg Fire Protection District, a nurse at Springfield Clinic in Taylorville, and a Christian County deputy coroner.
"His heart is here in the community and he will do anything to help," said Chief Jerry Tipsword of the Edinburg Fire Protection District.
He started with Edinburg Fire Protection District when he was 18 years old. He told WAND News on his 18th birthday, the board approved him to join the department.
Patterson, a fourth generation firefighter, grew up around firefighters and has numerous family members involved in the medical field. He said he was raised to give back and it's in his blood to help people.
"I just love helping people, that's what I'm here for," Patterson said.
At the age of 15, he got his CNA license and began working at Concordia Village. In 2017, he graduated from nursing school and soon began work at Springfield Clinic in Taylorville. Amy Calvert Winans, Christian County's coroner, said the community is fortunate to have him.
"This is the community that he is living in. It is the community he is raising his children in," she said. :I think that he wants to give back to the community that he's in and those are rare things."
In the past year, Patterson joined the Christian County Coroner's Office as a deputy coroner. After running calls through the fire department with the coroner, he knew he could meet the need for help.
"I think it's great being able to wear different hats, but all for the same ultimate reason - that's for the care of the community," Winans said.
While the honor was humbling, Patterson said he wouldn't be where he was today without his family and the team members he works with at the coroner's office, the Edinburg Fire Protection District and Springfield Clinic.
