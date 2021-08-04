LOVINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nominated by fellow community members, Steve Fleming was humbled when WAND News showed up unexpectedly to the Lovington Community Ambulance building to share he was August's "Beyond the Siren" feature.
Fleming was nominated because of his dedication to the Lovington community and the ambulance service. His colleagues shared Fleming responds to 99% of the calls for help. Keep in mind, Lovington Community Ambulance Service is operated by volunteers.
"I can tell you he goes above and beyond for our service," shared Pamela Anklam, EMT for Lovington. "I honestly don't think our service would survive without him."
Anklam has served with Fleming for more than 25 years. However, she's known the 65-year-old his entire life. She shared Fleming brings comfort to people on some of the worst days of their lives. She recalled a tragic incident that happened with her family.
"I think he brings a certain level of comfort to our families in our community," she said.
Fleming joined the ambulance service in Lovington 45 years ago. He told WAND News growing up, he knew he wanted to give back to his community. He recalled the days when community members would donate money for his trips.
"Since I was going to stay in the area, it was something I could do to help out and help repay those people," Fleming shared.
The retired railroad engineer continues to be one of the first people to respond to calls for help.
"He's the cornerstone," shared Fred Manuel, EMT with Lovington. "If I'm at work and I see we got a call, I look to see who's made it, well 99% of the time Steve is the one responding."
Fleming shared at the age of 41, he had a heart attack and then survived a serious car crash. It was during his time in the hospital after the crash happened when doctors found he had leukemia. He said he's been in remission for 7 years now.
When asked why he kept going, he said it was for the community.
"It's just something I feel like if I can still do it as long as I can, I want to help," he said.
As a former volunteer firefighter, Fleming said it's encouraging when he sees younger people step into the role of being a volunteer EMT. As someone who's been in the ambulance service the longest, he shared his son was a volunteer and is now an emergency room doctor at Memorial in Springfield.
In addition, Fleming shared a younger woman who was an EMT is now an emergency trauma surgeon. He said it's always encouraging to see people who excel, but like other volunteer fire responder services, they need the help.
"If we can get more volunteers than I might consider it (leaving), but right now, I can't consider it," Fleming said.
The Lovington native spoke about how humbled he was to receive the honor to be featured in WAND's "Beyond the Siren" series. He said while it's a great honor, he will continue to serve his community for as long as he can.
