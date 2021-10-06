DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In partnership with local law enforcement, an organization in Macon County is working to curb violence in the community.
Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program Inc. is a grant funded organization in Macon County. CEO and President Dr. Jarmese Sherrod uses the grant money to help with youth development, re-entry programs and youth violence prevention.
Most recently, Sherrod, a professor and local law enforcement came together to write a book for students about violence prevention.
"Every work in that book is actual advice from every police chief in Macon County," said Sherrod.
The book takes kids to each police department in Macon County. As you read along, you hear first hand from these department leaders about ways students can solve their problems without using violence or hateful language.
Officer Mike Donaker with the Decatur Police Department said the book is a great resource for Decatur's youngest.
"It's all about communication and anti-bullying," he said. "They are solving their problems with each other, by confronting each other verbally and learning how to deal with those issues at a young age, as opposed to when they get older, (and) if they don't have those skills built in, they may resort to violence."
The goal of the book and the community outreach is to curb violence. Sherrod said it was important to her to bring local police in the efforts. She told WAND News the police can't do it all themselves - there needs to be community support to work on the solution.
"This is our positive example to reach every kids from kindergarten all the way into adults to make sure we are stopping this violence," Sherrod said.
City leaders have shown support in the organization and the programs S.I.M.P. offers. Sherrod said there are plans to continue their work.
The organization has upcoming events. On Oct. 22, there will be a student summit. It will bring together local law enforcement to talk with students about violence prevention.
The organization takes donations and is looking for volunteers. Email simpincorporated@gmail.com or call 708-405-9282, or reach out to the organization on Facebook.
