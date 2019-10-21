DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Bicycle Club will distribute bicycles those who need them and might not be able to afford one.
DBC partnered with Decatur Bicycle Shop, Homeward Bound and Northeast Community Center to provide bicycles. Thrivent Financial also donated money to the program.
“Always looking for ways to promote bicycling in the community, so we are very happy with partnership we’ve formed,” said Ralph Czerwinski the President of the Decatur Bicycle club.
The funds will go toward refurbishing used bicycles for those who need one.
Homeward Bound and Northeast Community Center will connect the bicycles with clients. Each bike will come with a helmet, lock and a light package. The partnership will provide Illinois bicycle rules and safety information to the recipients.
The partnership was formed over the last six months to a year.
“It’s a win, win situation in my eyes because we get to support bicycling and it involves bicycling.. which has a lot of benefits,” said Czerwinski.