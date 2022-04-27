SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a train Tuesday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. at 6th St. and North Grand Ave.
Witnesses said the bicyclist was heading east and tried to go around the crossing arms when he was struck by the southbound Amtrak train.
The 40-year-old man did not survive.
The case is being investigated by Springfield Police detectives, Amtrak Police investigators and Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.