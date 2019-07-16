DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A bicyclist was transported to a hospital after a situation at an intersection left him injured.
Responders told WAND-TV at the scene of Water Street and Pershing Road a male bicyclist was sent to Decatur Memorial Hospital. They were unable to say anything else about what happened Tuesday evening.
The extent of the bicyclist's injuries is unknown.
WAND-TV was initially told at the scene it was a car vs. bicycle crash, but police said in an update they aren't sure if a car was involved at all. There were no obvious contact marks on the bicycle where a car would have hit it.
Police said they have cleared the scene at Water and Pershing.