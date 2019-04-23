URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A bicyclist is in the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Urbana.
Urbana police say a 28-year-old man was hit while riding with two other bicyclists in the 1600 block of High Cross Road Monday night. It happened around 8:15 p.m.
Officers say a witness was able to describe the vehicle and license plate. Illinois State Police were able to find the vehicle and accused driver, 22-year-old Mitchell Snodgrass. He was arrested for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The name of the victim has not been released. Urbana police are still investigating the crash.