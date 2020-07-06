DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a Danville bicyclist killed in a recent crash.
According to Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden, the crash happened at about 6:17 p.m. on July 2 on East Main Street at California Street. The bicyclist and a vehicle collided.
The victim was identified as Monte E. Jones, 63.
Authorities performed an autopsy on July 4, 2020. Results from that autopsy are not yet known.
The Danville Police Department and Vermilion County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate.
