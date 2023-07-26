SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in Springfield.
Springfield Police responded to a bicycle/vehicle crash at S. 11th Street and E. Ash Street at approximately 7:35 p.m., Monday.
The vehicle was traveling south on 11th Street when it collided with a bicycle traveling east on E. Ash Street.
The 22-year-old man that was riding the bicycle was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he did not survive.
The occupants of the vehicle were not injured, police said.
The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene for traffic crash reconstruction. The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.