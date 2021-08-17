SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle while riding on IL Route 54 on Monday.
According to police, Robert A. Lutz, 31, of Springfield, was biking south on Illinois Route 54 at Brickler Road, around 8:36 p.m. on Monday when he was struck by a 2007 Red Volkswagen EOS traveling northbound.
Stacey L. Siebert, 57, of Springfield, was driving the Volkswagen.
Lutz was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
Siebert reported no injuries.
No charges have been made at this time. Currently, they are pending investigation.
Illinois Route 54 was closed at approximately 9:08 p.m. and reopened at approximately 10:07 p.m.
