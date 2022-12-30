SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
She died from blunt force injuries.
Her death remains under investigation by the coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
