SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Springfield Police Department, a female bicyclist was struck by an Amtrak train at 6th and North Grand today.
The cyclist, who was hit a little before 1 p.m., was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Springfield PD patrol, crime scene techs, and detectives are currently on the scene investigating the incident.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
