Former Vice President Joe Biden is committed to naming a woman as his running mate if he’s the Democratic presidential nominee.
Biden made that assertion during Sunday night’s debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders was asked the same question. He didn’t definitively commit but said, “In all likelihood, I will.” Biden has previously said he would seriously consider naming a woman or a person of color as his running mate.
Also Sunday night, Biden repeated a previous pledge to nominate a black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court if given the chance to do so as president.
Both he and Sanders have been under pressure to consider a woman or person of color as a running mate as the once-historically diverse field of Democratic presidential candidates has dwindled to two white men.