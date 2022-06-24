WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) – Congress is sending President Biden a bipartisan bill that will provide the most sweeping changes to federal gun laws in nearly thirty years.
The Senate crafted the measure and passed it Thursday night with the help of 15 Republicans and all of the Senate Democrats. It was then passed on Friday in the House and sent to the President. The House saw all of its Democrats vote for the bill with 14 Republicans joining them.
The bill provides funding for mental health; enhanced background checks; incentives for states to pass Red Flag laws which would allow law enforcement to confiscate guns from those considered a danger to themselves and others on a temporary basis.
President Biden is expected to sign the bill.
