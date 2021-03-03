WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — Senate Democrats plan to give $1,400 checks to fewer people under a deal struck with President Joe Biden, according to two sources familiar with it.
Every American who filed individually and makes up to $75,000 will still get the full amount before it begins to reduce at incomes above that. But rather than zeroing out at $100,000 earnings, as the last Covid-19 relief bill does, the Senate bill will cut off payments at $80,000, the sources said.
For couples filing jointly, incomes up to $150,000 will still get the full amount. But rather than zeroing out at $200,000, the Senate bill will cut off payments at $160,000 in earnings.
For taxpayers filing as head of household, the new plan will make the full $1,400 available for those earning under $112,500, with the payment zeroing out at $120,000.
Essentially, the payments phase out at a faster rate under the new proposal Wednesday, which came one day after Biden met with moderate Democratic senators who voiced some concerns and said the relief should be more narrowly targeted.
But it maintains the crucial $1,400 topline number for the bulk of recipients, a campaign promise that Biden was determined to keep. It was also a closing pitch by now-Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoffs in January, which helped Democrats capture two Senate seats and seize control.
The Senate bill will maintain $400-per-week federal unemployment benefits through August like the House bill that passed early Saturday morning, one of the sources said.
The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to proceed to the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill as early as Wednesday, with a final vote possible by the end of the week.
Party leaders are still waiting for a score from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that affirms the legislation will comply with rules under the reconciliation process, which enables Democrats in the evenly split Senate to bypass the filibuster and approve the bill with a simple majority.
It is the second time Democrats have narrowed the new round of $1,400 stimulus checks. To appease moderates, the House bill had phased out the $1,400 payments a bit more quickly than earlier bills, with couples making $199,000 receiving no money compared to previous bills when they got some money.
The deal will also have an impact on dependent payments of up to $1,400 per dependent.
Some Democrats had argued against narrowing the eligibility criteria, warning that it would anger people who were included in previous rounds of cash payments under former President Donald Trump and didn't expect to be left out this time.
The House bill didn't get any Republican votes and the Senate proposal is likely to also be approved on a party-line vote as GOP senators rally against it and decry it a "liberal wish list."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday the package is "an American wish list" and "includes a whole bunch of bipartisan amendments that were accepted," such as help for restaurants, a vaccine public awareness program and more targeting of direct payments.
He pointed to polls that show broad public support, including among Republican voters.
"It seems like the only people who are dead set against this bill are Republican senators — not Republicans out in the country," Schumer said.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized it as a partisan bill, unlike previous relief efforts last year, and noted that some provisions are to be spent over several years.
"The Democrats had a choice. They chose to go it alone, tack to the left, and leave families’ top priorities on the cutting-room floor," he said.
