President Biden

President Joe Biden waves as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One in Washington, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed legislation to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in. Congress in September passed a bill to keep the government running through midnight Friday. The latest extension funds federal agencies through Dec. 23. That will give lawmakers more time to fashion a roughly $1.7 trillion package currently being negotiated that would finance the day-to-day operations of government agencies for the full fiscal year.

