FILE - Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Johnstown Train Station, Sept. 30, 2020, in Johnstown, Pa. President Joe Biden believes that unions built the middle class. He also knows a rail worker strike could damage the economy ahead of midterm elections. That leaves him in the awkward position of espousing the virtues of unionization even as members of his administration work to keep talks going in Washington between the railroads and unionized workers aimed at averting a shutdown. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)