WASHINGTON (NBC) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Monday night that a U.S. counterterrorism operation over the weekend in Afghanistan killed top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.
A senior administration official said there were no civilian casualties in the counterterrorism operation that killed al-Zawahiri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden as the head of Al Qaeda in 2011.
Al-Qaeda's then deputy leader Ayman al-Zawahiri gestures while addressing the camera, on Jan. 30, 2006.Al-Jazeera via AP file
Biden will give remarks about the operation at the White House at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to the senior administration official.
The Associated Press first reported that al-Zawahiri was killed in the operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.