(CNBC) - President Joe Biden will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday.
The pardons will also apply to anyone in the District of Columbia convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a senior administration official told reporters.
More than 6,500 individuals with prior convictions for simple marijuana possession will be impacted by the pardons, said the official, and thousands more will be pardoned under D.C. law.
Pot stocks Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth each jumped on the news, up roughly 10% and 5%, respectively, in afternoon trading.
