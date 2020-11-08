WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - President-elect Joe Biden will make history in January as the oldest U.S president to ever take up office. But Joe isn't the only one in his family set to make history.
NBC reports Biden's dog Major will be the first rescue dog in the White House.
The Bidens adopted the German Shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 after fostering him.
They also have a second dog, Champ, whom they bought from a Pennsylvania breeder. Like most pets, Major and Champ are no strangers to their owners’ social media pages.
Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020
