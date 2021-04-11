Secretary of State Antony Blinken says China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early stages led to the situation getting "out of hand."
“I think China knows that in the early stages of Covid, it didn't do what it needed to do, which was to, in real time, give access to international experts, in real time to share information, in real time to provide real transparency,” Blinken said in an interview on "Meet the Press" Sunday.
“One result of that failure,” he added, is that the virus "got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise.”
Blinken said the pandemic has underscored the need for a global approach, with a “stronger global health security system” to either prevent future pandemics or to mitigate them.
“That means making a real commitment to transparency — to information-sharing, to access for experts. It means strengthening the World Health Organization, and reforming it so it can do that. And China has to play a part in that,” he said.
The Biden administration is pledging to get to the bottom of what exactly occurred in China to start the pandemic.
The initial Covid-19 cases have been linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, China. However, scientists still don’t fully understand the the origins of the virus. The World Health Organization said in a March report the virus probably started in bats, and that it’s “extremely unlikely” the virus came from a laboratory leak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.