EFFINGHAM, Ill (WAND) - A bike project that got its start about 10 years ago is finally gaining more momentum.
"Back in 2010, the city actually did a comprehensive study with the public hearings, and try to determine where and which streets would actually be qualified for bike lanes and where we'd want to put them throughout the city," Director of Public Works in Effingham Jeremy Heuerman said. Through three sources of funding, bike lanes and signs will be added to different streets in Effingham. In addition, the trail head on Outer Belt West at the Calico Trail will be completely renovated.
"It's going to be approximately 20 to 25 parking spots and lit have street lighting at night...There's also going to be kiosk, not only at this location, but also throughout town just for directions and showing how to access certain parts of the town," Heuerman said. Funding for the project will come from three sources.
"The majority of it, 80% actually comes from the ITAP grant, which is federally funded. 10% of its going to come from city funds...and then we also have another agreement with TREC, who is the other basically bicycle entity in Effingham County. And they're supporting 10% of that project as well," Heuerman said.
Bids for the project will be considered starting this June, and construction will likely start this fall.
