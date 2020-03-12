ATHENS, Ga. (WAND) - A young man in Georgia is his little sister's hero after stepping in to take her to her Daddy-Daughter dance when her father stood her up for the second year in a row.
Trelysia Hamerter of Athens, Georgia posted pictures of her son and daughter dressed to the nines and beaming at the camera.
The post has gone viral.
"She cried, because she had her heart set on going," Hamerter wrote about when her daughter's father failed to show up. "I felt so bad, because there was nothing I could do."
That is when Hamerter's son offered to take his little sister to the dance. He, "wanted his sister to know that she deserves a man keeping his word and making her feel special."
"I am raising someone a GREAT husband," she posted.