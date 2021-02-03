DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- Sometimes the shoe just fits.
"We're both kind of shy and I'm comfortable with Brandi I guess," little sister Grace Deetz said of her older sister Brandi Plank.
Plank and Deetz filled each other's missing void.
"I have two boys at home to have a girl -- specifically as a little sister and they matched us up perfectly in my opinion," Plank said.
"I mean, I had friends, but it was nice to have another figure in my life that was different than my mom -- to get away from home sometimes," Deetz said.
Brandi has seen Grace grow up the past seven years from a young girl -- to now a high school teen.
"From the time that she was placed in the program, she has grown so much and matured so much," Plank said.
The two do everything a mom and daughter would do: go out out to eat, go shopping, , and Grace even spends time often with Brandi and her two sons at their home.
"She was another sort of mother figure in my life -- sometimes me and my mom bump heads just someone else to be around and not have a conflict with," Deetz said.
"No judgement, just a friendship," Plank added.
Grace had one big sister before her and Brandi were paired -- but they fell out of contact. She took one more chance and the risk was very much so worth it.
"Sometimes I feel like she didn't need me, but I know that she did and I needed her. it's always nice to have someone else," Plank said.
You can learn more about BBBSCIL on their website.
