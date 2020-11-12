DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Big Brothers Big Sisters annual Bowl for Kid's Sake may look a little different this year.
Due to the current pandemic, this year's campaign is now the Cash for Kid's Sake Raffle.
Tickets are currently on sale from now until Jan. 31, and the final drawing will be live on Facebook at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1.
An early bird drawing will also be held live on Facebook on Dec. 15.
The raffle includes 40 cash prize opportunities, ranging from $100 to $50,000.
With only 80 days left to participate, the Boys and Girls Club has 5% of their overall goal achieved.
$12,395 has been raised out of the $250,000 needed.
Click here to purchase tickets and to see all of the official raffle rules.
